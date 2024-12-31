New opening in March
Chocolate manufactory completely rebuilds its flagship store
He raves about a unique ambience and a wonderful, exciting step that is already arousing curiosity about the reopening at the beginning of March. Johannes and Silvia Bachhalm are completely renovating the headquarters of their chocolate factory on the main square in Kirchdorf an der Krems. The doors will therefore be closed for almost two months.
Marzipan lucky pigs, milk champagne chocolates, mini chocolates decorated with a marzipan shamrock - anyone who wanted to stock up on a sweet lucky charm for New Year's Eve was sure to find one today, Tuesday, at the Bachhalm chocolate manufactory's flagship store. The confectionery and café were open until 12 noon, after which they will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Hauptplatz 1 in Kirchdorf an der Krems before closing for the time being.
The renovation will run from January 7 to February 28
"Our flagship store will be freshly renovated from January 7 to February 28," says Johannes Bachhalm, who announces a "sweet transformation". "After the last renovation in 1998, it's time to restructure the operating processes for sales and gastronomy," explains the master chocolatier, whose business was founded in 1928.
The family business wants to set new standards in terms of product presentation and shopping experience. "An unprecedented presentation for our chocolate manufactory is important to us," emphasizes Bachhalm, who runs the business together with his wife Silvia.
Temporary salesroom opposite the town hall
Those who want to satisfy their chocolate cravings are well catered for: for the duration of the renovation work, a sales room will be set up opposite the town hall in Kirchdorf from mid-January, where chocolates and pralines will be on sale. Orders can of course also be placed via the online store at any time.
Fourth and even fifth generation already active
The fourth generation is now also active in the family business: daughter Sandra and son Alexander. The fifth generation, Sandra's three-year-old daughter, acts as a taster. "Her favorite varieties are milk drinking chocolate and nougat pralines," says Silvia Bachhalm.
