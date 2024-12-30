Vorteilswelt
Days after the inferno

Another major operation after a fire in a vacation home

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 09:00

Just a few days after a devastating fire at a vacation home in Kappl (Landeck district), the emergency services had to be called out again on Sunday night. This time a vacation home was on fire. Around 200 firefighters were deployed.

0 Kommentare

The sirens sounded in Kappl at around 10.48 pm on Sunday. Smoke had risen from a vacation home. Initially, a roof truss fire was reported. When the emergency services arrived, they quickly discovered that the fire had not broken out in the roof area, but was confined to the inside of the building.

(Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)

An enormous amount of smoke was already billowing out of the house. Fortunately, there were no people in the building when the fire broke out. Around 200 firefighters from the See, Kappl, Ischgl, Tobadill and Landeck fire departments fought the fire.

Zitat Icon

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Die Polizei

The extinguishing work had to be carried out with heavy breathing protection. It was not until hours later, at around 1.21 am, that "fire out" was reported. Fortunately, no one was injured. "Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire," said the police.

Major operation a week ago
Just a week ago, well over 100 firefighters were deployed to a fire in Kappl. At that time, a vacation home was on fire. Four residents were able to escape from the building, but had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. It is highly likely that the fire broke out in the area of an ashtray.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
