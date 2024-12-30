Because of martial law
Arrest warrant applied for against South Korea’s ex-president
The responsible investigators in South Korea have applied for an arrest warrant for the now suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol. The application is the first attempt in South Korea's constitutional history to enforce the arrest of a sitting president. Yoon had failed to appear three times for questioning as part of the investigation into the controversial declaration of martial law.
The joint investigative committee had "requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol from the competent court in Seoul", the investigation team said on Monday after Yoon failed to report for questioning. He is being investigated by the public prosecutor's office and a joint team from the police, defense ministry and anti-corruption authority. This team is to examine the circumstances surrounding the controversial, brief declaration of martial law.
Alarmed at home and abroad
Yoon, who has since been suspended, unexpectedly declared martial law on December 3 in light of a budget dispute with the opposition, startling both the domestic and international public. However, the opposition-dominated parliament used its right of veto in a dramatic session, whereupon Yoon lifted martial law again after a few hours.
Since then, there have been mass protests in South Korea against the head of state, who has since been suspended by parliament.
Country in deep political crisis
Yoon's actions have triggered the worst political crisis in South Korea for decades. Tensions intensified further last week when parliament voted to remove Yoon's successor, interim president Han Duck-soo, from office. The opposition had requested the vote on the grounds that the previous prime minister Han had refused to complete Yoon's impeachment proceedings. Choi Sang-mok has since become prime minister and interim president.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.