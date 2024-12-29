Presidential election in Croatia: incumbent ahead

Left and liberals supported the incumbent

The 58-year-old Milanović, who is supported by the largest opposition party, the Social Democrats, and several smaller left-wing and liberal parties, went into the election campaign as the clear favorite with the slogan "The President as President". In the campaign, in which he appeared rather reserved, Milanović presented himself as the only barrier protecting the country from a complete takeover by the HDZ. The president has already adopted this stance as a strong opposition to Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and his HDZ in the past five years.