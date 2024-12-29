According to initial forecasts
Presidential election in Croatia: incumbent ahead
Croatian President Zoran Milanović is in the lead in the presidential election in Croatia on Sunday, according to post-election polls. The incumbent is leading with 51.48 percent of the vote, several Croatian television stations reported.
If this result holds, he would have won in the first round of voting. Polls predicted a run-off.
Candidate of the ruling HDZ party in second place
The candidate of the ruling HDZ party, Dragan Primorac, is in second place with 19.29 percent, ahead of third-placed Marija Selak Raspudić with 8.84 percent. The polls predicted such an order, but indicated that the final decision would only be made in the second round of voting.
The polling stations closed at 7 pm. Voter turnout was lower than five years ago at around 36 percent by 4.30 pm. The state election commission will publish the first partial results after 8 pm.
Left and liberals supported the incumbent
The 58-year-old Milanović, who is supported by the largest opposition party, the Social Democrats, and several smaller left-wing and liberal parties, went into the election campaign as the clear favorite with the slogan "The President as President". In the campaign, in which he appeared rather reserved, Milanović presented himself as the only barrier protecting the country from a complete takeover by the HDZ. The president has already adopted this stance as a strong opposition to Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and his HDZ in the past five years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
