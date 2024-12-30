These cars left us last year

In the summer, the Fiat 500 said arrivederci after 16 years of production. As the company lacked the money for new developments, the model was kept fresh over the years with many special editions. With success: over 3.2 million units were sold worldwide, including the promise of "Dolce Vita". But the sweet life was coming to an end. The costs were too high to adapt it to the regulations that have been in force for all new cars since the summer. These include ensuring data security and enhanced safety features such as emergency lane departure warning, reversing assist and speed assist. Especially as the Italians have an alternative in their range in the form of the electric 500e.