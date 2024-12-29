Because of influencer (28)
Mass rush on waffle store – children injured!
A state of emergency in the Gesundbrunnen district of Berlin on Saturday afternoon: following a post by an influencer and professional footballer, thousands made their way to a small waffle store. The situation on site became threatening and the police had to intervene. There were casualties, including children.
The 28-year-old influencer and professional footballer Nader Jindaoui had announced on social media that he would make a personal appearance at the waffle store - a branch of Wonder Waffel in Grüntaler Straße - and hand out a bowl he had created with the waffle store.
300 pieces were to be donated. This triggered a stampede. According to the police, around 2000 people gathered on Grünthaler Straße to see Jindaoui.
Child (8) had difficulty breathing
Six people were slightly injured in the crowd, said a police spokesman. The police had to intervene because there were "tumultuous scenes". A ten-year-old child was taken to hospital. An eight-year-old had difficulty breathing.
According to the authorities' spokesperson, police officers cordoned off the street. They had to use "pushing and shoving" to prevent those present from entering the store any further. In the end, the police broke up the gathering.
Influencer regrets announcement
Jindaoui regretted this and later apologized to his fans in a post on Instagram. There had been a "state of emergency". "I can understand why the police called it off. In the end, it really is about your safety," said Jindaoui.
He had been told that more than 5,000 people had come. Pictures on Instagram show a dense crowd on the street outside and dozens of - mainly young - fans in the store. His wife Louisa Jindaoui also wrote: "We would have loved to have taken a photo with every single one of you."
3.3 million followers on TikTok
The 28-year-old was under contract with soccer club Hertha BSC Berlin until the end of June. He has been without a club since then, but has been training with US club Los Angeles Galaxy since October. However, the former professional sportsman is much better known for his social media activities. He has an incredible 3.3 million followers on TikTok.
