Green criticism
“Children and teachers don’t deserve this”
Despite many school crises, Heinrich Himmer's successor as Vienna's Director of Education has not been decided for months. The Greens speak of "fatal inactivity".
The only school grade that currently fits our education system in Austria is "not good enough". First-graders who can't speak German, young people who fail to tell the time, container classes, etc. - now more than ever, we need an education director who can manage the school disaster for the better. But there is no such person. After Heinrich Himmer felt called to be a member of the National Council and resigned in June, Arno Langmeier stepped in on an interim basis.
That's not enough for the Greens. "Vienna's kindergartens and schools are on fire, so to speak, and yet the head of the Vienna Education Directorate has not been replaced for six months. The city government would have many opportunities in its own hands with this office," explains party leader Judith Pühringer. She speaks of "fatal incompetence": "We demand a replacement as quickly as possible with someone who has a spirit of innovation, courage and a willingness to reform."
But where is she? A question that we also asked City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos). According to his office: "The call for applications was issued by the Ministry of Education, the application deadline was August 31, 2024. Subsequently, an evaluation commission consisting of representatives of the City of Vienna and the Federal Ministry examined the applications received. After hearing the applicants, the commission forwarded those found suitable to the Governor of Vienna and the Minister of Education."
"Appropriate discretion"
The ÖVP-led Ministry of Education remains equally vague: "We cannot and may not comment in detail on ongoing personnel appointment procedures, as the legal provisions stipulate appropriate confidentiality for reasons of data protection as long as the decision has not been made and the relevant position has not been filled." And further: "As far as the timeline is concerned, in accordance with the legal requirements, the proposal of the provincial governor must be awaited, which must be made on the basis of the results of the independent evaluation commission."
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has received a statement from the Directorate of Education: "The procedure for appointing and advertising the position of Director of Education has not yet been completed. The Municipal Directorate is therefore unable to provide any information on ongoing procedures due to confidentiality obligations."
The bottom line is: please keep waiting. "Children, parents and teaching staff have not earned this," continued Green Party leader Pühringer. "The only question that arises in the long overdue appointment is: will it be a red or will it be a red?"
Speaking of earning. The job of Vienna's Director of Education currently pays 12,749.30 euros.
