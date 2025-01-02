Platforms equipped
DS
The Danube Waltz and the Pummerin have faded away, the New Year is picking up speed - and vacation planning for 2025 is starting now at the latest. Where are the best places to spend the holidays to get as much free time as possible? The digital booking platforms are ready for the onslaught. Know-how from Hagenberg and Linz helps to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
There is nothing more annoying than when a website doesn't work as it should - as anyone who is out and about in the digital world knows. As travel and vacation plans for 2025 take shape, this is always a time of many challenges for the companies behind the booking platforms, even if they are well prepared.
Subsidiary of the HRS Group in Hagenberg
"As soon as the vacation plans are drawn up in the large companies, we experience a real rush on our booking platforms," says Erwin Schaumlechner. The business IT specialist heads the technology and software development team at DS Development GmbH in Hagenberg, which is part of the internationally operating tourism company HRS Group from Cologne.
In Austria alone, more than 70,000 accommodation offers are available online, reveals Schaumlechner, who relies on a team of 17 employees - and on the expertise of the software company Dynatrace. With an AI-supported monitoring and security platform, Dynatrace ensures that the digital processes in the background run smoothly and stably even during the biggest booking peak.
Problems and security gaps are detected in real time
If problems and security gaps occur in the IT systems, they are detected in real time and repairs are initiated automatically. "Dynatrace monitors our systems fully automatically during regular operation, registers all changes and displays them," explains Schaumlechner.
Accessing a booking platform alone is complex, as the display must be error-free for all computers, tablets, smartphones, browsers and in all versions. "There are thousands of combinations that have to work if you don't want to lose customers," says Mario Klima, who is responsible for sales at Dynatrace in Austria.
Dynatrace was founded in Linz in 2005 and is now headquartered in Boston in the USA. The software company has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2019. More than 4,700 employees work for Dynatrace worldwide and the global development center is based in Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.