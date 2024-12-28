Alternative gone
EU hammer! Sale of several iPhones stopped
According to new European Union regulations, all smartphones sold in the member states must have a USB-C port from 2025.
Apple has now responded and stopped selling the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14.
The iPhone SE 3, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are no longer available in Apple's online stores within the EU. The reason for this is the mandatory introduction of the USB-C standard from January 2025, as older models with Lightning connectors violate the new EU regulations.
Deadline until December 28
According to the new EU laws, companies have until December 28, 2024 to update their products with a USB-C port, which can otherwise no longer be sold, "9to5Mac" recently reported.
Outside the EU (e.g. also in the UK), however, the SE and the iPhone 14 series will continue to be available until the end of 2025.
USB-C and Apple
The iPhone 15 was released in 2023, making the USB-C connection standard on all iPhone models. Almost all accessories such as AirPods and MagicMouse now have a USB-C port. The iPhone SE 3 and the two iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, are equipped with a Lightning port.
New iPhone SE to arrive in early 2025
According to rumors, a new iPhone SE with USB-C will be released in early 2025. The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a redesign. The market launch of the iPhone 17 model series is expected in September 2025.
However, Apple's decision will only have a minor impact on sales figures in the EU anyway, as the affected models would have been removed from the range next year when the next generation of iPhones is released.
With iOS 18.2, Apple has introduced a practical innovation for iPhones. The requirement to enter a PIN has been removed in certain cases.
