No cookie kilos!
Britney Spears drops the covers after the holidays
Shortly after the holidays, Britney Spears took her clothes off again on Instagram. Does the singer want to prove to her fans that Christmas hasn't brought her any extra cookie kilos?
Britney Spears was delighted to have a very special visitor over Christmas: as she revealed to her fans in a video on Instagram, she was reunited with her son Jayden.
Paris likes it too!
But as soon as the family left the house, the singer's clothes came off again. Between the holidays, the "pop princess" presented herself in skimpy black lingerie on Instagram.
In the clip, the 43-year-old can be seen posing in front of the camera in just a thong and a lace bra, turning around, grabbing her breasts and bottom and teasingly sticking out her tongue.
Spears appears to have blocked comments on the post, but numerous fans were only too happy to press the "Like" button on Instagram. Among them was hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who recently wore nothing more than a big red bow under the Christmas tree.
Not everyone is a Britney fan
Britney Spears was often criticized for her Instagram appearances last year. Among others, Ozzy Osbourne teased the singer's dance videos. "I'm so sick of seeing poor old Britney. Every damn day. It's really sad, really sad," the shock rocker caustic.
But Ozzy had done the math without Britney. She fired back, calling the Osbournes "the most boring family in humanity" who should "please get lost".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.