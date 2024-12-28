Second-lowest EU approval rating since 1995

Austrians also increasingly see themselves as Europeans

The current survey shows that identification with Europe has increased. In the meantime, 47% of respondents would see themselves as "Austrians and Europeans", 13 percentage points more than five years ago. Conversely, the proportion of those who see themselves as "Austrians only" has fallen by 18 percentage points to 43%. 73% think that the introduction of the euro has had a positive effect on Austria, and 70% think that the end of passport and border controls has been positive for Austria; 52% are of this opinion when it comes to EU enlargement.