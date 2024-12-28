As in accession month
Second-lowest EU approval rating since 1995
Support among Austrians for the country's EU membership has fallen to its second-lowest level since accession 30 years ago, according to a new survey. Only 60 percent of respondents believe that Austria should remain a member of the European Union
This was the result of a survey published on Saturday by the Austrian Society for European Politics (ÖGfE) - only in the summer of 2008 was the figure lower at 59 percent.
EU exit supporters on the rise
In June, 76 percent of respondents had expressed support for EU membership, which ÖGfE Secretary General Paul Schmidt interpreted as a reaction to the FPÖ victory in the European elections. While only 17 percent declared themselves to be in favor of leaving the EU at the time, this figure has now risen to 25 percent. The proportion of those who did not state their support rose from seven to 15 percent.
Support as low as in the month of accession
Support for EU membership is now exactly the same as in January 1995, the month of accession. In the 72 surveys conducted since accession, only in April 2016 - two months before the Brexit referendum in the UK - was support measured at such a low level. The historic low from 2008 (59%) coincided with a fierce domestic political debate on the ratification of the EU Treaty of Lisbon.
"The multitude of problems and the associated uncertainty do not stop at the domestic EU mood," commented Schmidt on the latest survey result. "Not all population groups see themselves as winners of integration and the assessment of the current situation of the EU is mixed with concerns and dissatisfaction."
Approval of the EU averages 70 percent
Schmidt also emphasized that approval of EU membership has averaged 70% over the past 30 years, while an average of 22% were in favour of leaving the EU. The highest level of approval for EU membership was recorded in November 1999 (82%), while the strongest desire to leave the EU was registered in June/July 2008 (33%).
Austrians also increasingly see themselves as Europeans
The current survey shows that identification with Europe has increased. In the meantime, 47% of respondents would see themselves as "Austrians and Europeans", 13 percentage points more than five years ago. Conversely, the proportion of those who see themselves as "Austrians only" has fallen by 18 percentage points to 43%. 73% think that the introduction of the euro has had a positive effect on Austria, and 70% think that the end of passport and border controls has been positive for Austria; 52% are of this opinion when it comes to EU enlargement.
EU sentiment in Austria "mixed",
Nevertheless, 71% of respondents consider the EU to be "weak", 61% see it as "insecure" and 54% as "anti-social". 55% are pessimistic about the future of the European Union. The EU mood in Austria is therefore "mixed", Schmidt concluded. "In order to change this for the better, we need a narrative for the future that conveys confidence and creates trust, as well as a Europe that can tackle and implement this in the interests of the people, to increase security and prosperity," said the ÖGfE Secretary General.
