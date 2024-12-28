Knife, iron bar
Several injured after brutal attacks in Graz
On Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day, several young Syrians were attacked and in some cases seriously injured by fellow countrymen in Graz. Weapons such as knives, an iron bar, wooden slats and a blank-firing pistol were used.
Several young Syrians aged between 17 and 20 attacked fellow countrymen in Graz on Christmas Day at around 19:30. They used dangerous weapons such as knives, an iron bar, a blank-firing pistol and wooden slats. An 18-year-old was stabbed in Dreihackengasse and is now being investigated for attempted murder. Shortly afterwards, the next attack followed in Elisabethinergasse: a 16-year-old Syrian was stabbed in the buttocks and threatened with a blank gun, he later told the police.
The violent scenes then moved to Ägydigasse, where a Syrian (17) was maltreated with an iron bar and wooden slats, injuring his face. Shortly afterwards, two teenagers (17, 19) were threatened with a blank-firing pistol by several suspects in Annenstraße.
Five young people were injured, some of them seriously. Three suspects are already in custody. The investigation will take some time.
On St. Stephen's Day, the brutal clashes continued at the main railway station, with the Syrians again attacking each other. A 20-year-old was injured and was subsequently treated in hospital. The public prosecutor's office in Graz ordered arrests and the Graz city police command took over the investigation.
Two other suspects (17, 20) were arrested in Innsbruck on December 27. Investigations are ongoing into why the compatriots got into an argument. Disagreements in the course of drug deals are likely. Some of the weapons were recovered.
