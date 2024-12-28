Several injured after brutal attacks in Graz

Several young Syrians aged between 17 and 20 attacked fellow countrymen in Graz on Christmas Day at around 19:30. They used dangerous weapons such as knives, an iron bar, a blank-firing pistol and wooden slats. An 18-year-old was stabbed in Dreihackengasse and is now being investigated for attempted murder. Shortly afterwards, the next attack followed in Elisabethinergasse: a 16-year-old Syrian was stabbed in the buttocks and threatened with a blank gun, he later told the police.