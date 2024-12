Pedestrian (22) overlooked a car and was hit by it

Driver could no longer take evasive action

The young woman probably overlooked the approaching car due to the parked cars and ran off - the 49-year-old driver was unable to slow down or take evasive action. "The pedestrian was hit by the front of the car, knocking her to the ground via the windshield," said the police.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance with undetermined injuries.