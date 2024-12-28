On the Internet
Fraudsters scam tens of thousands of euros
A 78-year-old woman has fallen victim to an Internet scam. Over the past two years, the woman has sent money and gift card codes to the fraudsters - the loss amounts to tens of thousands of euros.
About two years ago, a 78-year-old woman from the district of Klagenfurt met a man on a social media platform. He stated that he was working in Italy and after some time of contact, the man asked for money, which he needed to buy new work equipment.
The good-natured woman complied with the request and transferred money in several tranches and sent codes from gift cards (electronic voucher cards) - totaling tens of thousands of euros.
Alleged bank demanded codes from gift cards
In mid-December of this year, the woman suddenly received an email from a "head office" of a supposed bank. "In it, the woman was informed that she was listed at the bank as the wife of the acquaintance. In order for her name to be removed from the bank and for her not to be taken into custody, she would have to send several hundred euros in the form of a gift card code," the police report. She also complied with this request.
One day before Christmas, the woman received another email. This time, a supposed agent wrote to her, again requesting gift card codes. This time, however, the 78-year-old did not comply with the request and filed a complaint. "The woman suffered losses amounting to several tens of thousands of euros as a result of money transfers and codes sent from gift cards," said the officials.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.