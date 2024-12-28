Vorteilswelt
Counting points wobble

Chaos looms at the start of the new deposit system

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 09:00

From January 1st, the deposit on plastic bottles and metal cans will be introduced in Austria. While retailers seem to be well prepared for this, the commissioning of the counting points for large customers is not running smoothly. It is completely unclear when things will start in Vorchdorf, for example. It's not just local residents who are causing problems. 

0 Kommentare

Four days before the introduction of the new deposit system for plastic bottles and aluminum cans, the stores are ready to go. The reverse vending machines for customers are up and running. The situation is different for the manual counting points for large customers and their collection bags. As reported, these are to go into operation in Vorchdorf (Upper Austria), Schönwies (Tyrol) and Dobl (Styria). Only at the latter location does everything seem to be on track.

In Schönwies, the oral hearing for the commissioning was postponed following fierce protests from local residents. The project in Vorchdorf has also hit a snag. "It is questionable whether this site will ever go into operation, given the existing shortcomings surrounding the operating license," says Wolfgang Ettinger from the Citizens' List. In addition, the local council in Vorchdorf has decided to ban trucks over 3.5 tons from driving on the freight routes that are to serve as access roads to the counting station. "Massive opposition from local residents is also exacerbating the situation," says Ettinger.

Such a facility in the middle of remote green spaces with many truck journeys is simply not acceptable. The narrow field paths are completely unsuitable.

Wolfgang Ettinger, Bürgerliste Vorchdorf

This means that Dobl is likely to be the only operational counting point at the beginning of the year. However, there is a risk of collapse there. It is designed to process a maximum of 50 million containers. Up to 73 million containers could be added from Vorchdorf and 60 million from Schönwies over the course of the year. An inquiry by the "Krone" to "EWP Recycling Pfand Österreich GmbH", which is responsible for the counting points, remained unanswered.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
