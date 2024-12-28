Chaos looms at the start of the new deposit system

In Schönwies, the oral hearing for the commissioning was postponed following fierce protests from local residents. The project in Vorchdorf has also hit a snag. "It is questionable whether this site will ever go into operation, given the existing shortcomings surrounding the operating license," says Wolfgang Ettinger from the Citizens' List. In addition, the local council in Vorchdorf has decided to ban trucks over 3.5 tons from driving on the freight routes that are to serve as access roads to the counting station. "Massive opposition from local residents is also exacerbating the situation," says Ettinger.