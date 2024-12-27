Leaves fans guessing
Mysterious hints from Beyoncé at NFL show
Alongside her performance at the NFL game in Houston, megastar Beyoncé shared a mysterious announcement on Instagram. The 43-year-old posted a video that ends with the date January 14, 2025. The US-American may be releasing a new album then.
She released her eighth studio album "Cowboy Carter" in March. During the half-time break of the American football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, she performed songs from the album live for the first time.
The superstar rode into the Texans' stadium on a white horse and put on a show lasting more than ten minutes. The game was broadcast on Netflix.
Daughter Blue Ivy Carter danced along
Several guest stars who contributed to her album were present in Houston, including Post Malone.
However, one performance in particular caused a stir: Blue Ivy Carter, the twelve-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, danced alongside her mother in the stadium.
A new album soon?
Beyoncé had said in the past that she had written a whole series of songs during the pandemic that she wanted to release as a trilogy. The first two parts have already been released with the albums "Renaissance" and "Cowboy Carter". It would therefore come as no surprise if the third part were to follow.
In the announcement on Instagram, she is sitting on a horse - just like on the covers of her two previous albums.
Football appearances are not uncommon for Beyoncé
In the past, Beyoncé has often caused a stir with appearances at football matches. In 2013, she brought her former Destiny's Child colleagues Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage for her Super Bowl performance.
At Coldplay's Super Bowl concert in 2016, she surprised everyone with a guest appearance in a black outfit and performed a song criticizing racism with a group of dancers. Some saw the performance as an allusion to the Black Panther movement. Finally, she announced her latest album in an advertisement at the Super Bowl 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
