Home invasion
85-year-old woman injured in home invasion
An 85-year-old woman was the victim of a so-called "home invasion" in her house in Marchtrenk on December 22. A masked perpetrator attacked her as she was taking the garbage outside in the evening. The pensioner was tied up and forced to hand over cash. The woman suffered minor injuries.
After taking the garbage into the adjoining garage, the woman was forced back into the house by a masked, as yet unknown perpetrator, tied up with cable ties on her hands and feet and forced to hand over cash by beating her.
The victim then revealed where the purse containing the cash was kept. However, the perpetrator was not satisfied with this loot and demanded more money or a safe.
The pensioner claimed to have neither more money nor a safe. However, the perpetrator found the safe, whereupon he threatened the victim with a knife.
The perpetrator then cut the restraints and forced the victim to open the safe, but there was no cash in it. The jewelry inside, however, remained untouched by the perpetrator.
The masked man then locked the shocked 85-year-old woman in the toilet and sprayed the contents of two fire extinguishers around the house.
The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was able to free herself and call the police using the emergency number.
The investigation was taken over by the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation.
The wanted robber is about 1.80 meters tall. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark parka jacket and black sneakers. He had masked his face with a balaclava and dark cap. He also spoke an Upper Austrian dialect.
Please contact the permanent service of the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office on 059133 40 3333 for any information about the perpetrator. It would also be particularly helpful if you saw any suspicious cars in the vicinity of the crime scene in the Unterhaid area of Marchtrenk between 4 p.m. and midnight on December 22. Every tip can be decisive and lead to the perpetrator.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.