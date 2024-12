There are fewer and fewer snowy days in Vienna

At the Geosphere Austria weather station on the Hohe Warte in Vienna, there were 47 days with snow cover in an average winter between 1931 and 1960. Between 1991 and 2020, only 32 days with snow were recorded. "The most days with snow cover on the Hohe Warte were 108 in the winter of 1939/40, the fewest with just one day in the winter of 2019/20," explained Orlik.