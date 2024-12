Even young people in favor of banning cell phones in schools

Smartphones are playing an increasingly important role in our lives: On average, Austrians reach for their digital device 36 times a day. Almost a third say they use them for at least four hours a day. This is the result of a representative study by the consulting firm Deloitte. Even children and young people are affected. In some families, the smartphone is becoming the center of education for children. In view of the madness that is raining down on children on TikTok and other platforms, this is a warning signal.