Christmas story about soccer fan (6) moves to tears

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah visited Isaac at his school and then took him to Liverpool FC's training ground. Issac could hardly believe his luck, greeted his role models and chatted with head coach Arne Slot. His father Alan, mother Melissa and sister Florence were also there. But that wasn't all! Isaac marched onto the pitch alongside Van Dijk at the beginning of December for the Reds' big Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield. He proved to be a lucky charm as Liverpool won 2:0.