Even the Christ Child sometimes makes mistakes. Read here what you can do if the wrong gift was under the Christmas tree and what rights you have as a consumer.
When it comes to the new tea towels, the third tie or the next blender stick, the mood of many a Christmas gift recipient changes. But what can consumers do if they don't like their presents or the Christ Child has brought them twice or three times over?
Returns are often easier in online shops
Exchange! Is it that easy? It depends ...
- Online retailers generally have a 14-day right of withdrawal. In stationary retail, the return or exchange of goods must be arranged separately. Some stores offer generous exchange options, even without a legal obligation. Some will refund the money if you are not satisfied.
- There is no right of return or exchange in stationary retail. If you are unsure whether a gift will be well received, it is best to agree a return or exchange option with the store. Ideally within a longer period of time and confirmed in writing on the receipt or invoice. Be sure to keep the packaging. Companies often require the original packaging to be returned.
- If you have ordered the gifts from an online retailer, you can withdraw from the contract for (almost) all products. This means that you can return the goods and receive a refund of the purchase price. Please note that the withdrawal must be made within 14 days (from receipt of the goods and the withdrawal instructions) in accordance with the Distance Selling Act. Public holidays and weekends do not extend this 14-day period.
- Christmas gifts are often ordered and delivered so early that the withdrawal period has already expired after the Christmas holidays. Some online stores therefore voluntarily offer a longer withdrawal period. Please note: You are also obliged to return the goods in their original packaging to the company if you return them online. Therefore, do not dispose of the packaging.
- If the product is defective, you are entitled to a repair. Under the statutory warranty, the company is obliged to rectify the defect. The product will either be repaired or replaced. However, you must receive the same product.
- If the same defect occurs again, you can insist on conversion. This means that you return the purchased item and get your money back at the same time. The period for asserting the warranty in court is two years for movable goods. During the first twelve months, the company must prove that the defect was not present at the time of delivery.
