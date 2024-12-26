Carinthian wooden house was on fire

It is still completely unclear why the wooden house in the lower Drau Valley started to burn. What is certain, however, is that the suspended ceiling, balconies and roof truss of the house are made of wood, which made the firefighting operation more difficult: "The house was fully engulfed in flames at around 4 a.m., and the alerted fire departments launched a comprehensive firefighting attack," explains Michael Krainer, section commander in the Lower Drau Valley. "It was possible to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighboring building," said the Feistritz/Drau fire department.