150 helpers on site
Carinthian wooden house was on fire
A house has been on fire in Feffernitz, in the municipality of Paternion in Carinthia, since the early hours of St. Stephen's Day. Ten fire departments with 150 helpers are already in action.
It is still completely unclear why the wooden house in the lower Drau Valley started to burn. What is certain, however, is that the suspended ceiling, balconies and roof truss of the house are made of wood, which made the firefighting operation more difficult: "The house was fully engulfed in flames at around 4 a.m., and the alerted fire departments launched a comprehensive firefighting attack," explains Michael Krainer, section commander in the Lower Drau Valley. "It was possible to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighboring building," said the Feistritz/Drau fire department.
House residents were "extremely lucky"
The occupants of the house - two families - were able to escape from the fire in time: "It was very lucky. If there had been someone else in there, it would have been a different story," says Floriani. Nevertheless, one person suffered minor burns to their hand and received medical treatment on site.
After the emergency services had laid a water pipe to the nearby stream and brought the flames under control despite two hydrants, a crane was now requested from an external company: "The roof truss has to be removed so that the remaining emergency services can still fight the embers." There were traffic obstructions on the B100 federal highway due to the water supply.
House is now uninhabitable
However, the extinguishing work is likely to continue for several hours. The extent of the damage can currently only be estimated from the photos (see above). The provincial criminal investigation department and the fire prevention department of the Carinthian provincial fire brigade association are investigating the exact cause of the fire. The building is uninhabitable for the time being due to the severe damage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.