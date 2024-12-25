Holes in airplane raise serious suspicions

German girl among the injured

According to Azerbaijan Airlines, there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the plane. In the evening, the Kazakh agency Tengrinews published a complete passenger list, which also lists the nationality of almost all the occupants. One woman's personal details were missing, while an eleven-year-old girl was listed with German citizenship. According to the regional administration, the eleven-year-old was injured. 14 survivors were citizens of Azerbaijan, ten of Russia and two of Kyrgyzstan.