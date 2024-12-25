Crash in Kazakhstan
Holes in airplane raise serious suspicions
38 people died in the crash of an Azerbaijani airplane near Aktau in Kazakhstan. Newly published photos now suggest a serious suspicion as to the cause of the accident ...
The plane was on its way from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny, but shortly before reaching the Russian mainland, the aircraft disappeared from radar.
Official explanation: bird strike
Video footage shows how the almost uncontrollable plane from Azerbaijan crashed from a low altitude on the coast of the Caspian Sea without reaching the nearby airport in the city of Aktau. Officially, it was initially assumed that the passenger plane was damaged by a flock of birds, but newly published photos cast doubt on this explanation.
Shortly after the crash, which miraculously 29 people survived, Russian bloggers speculated that the plane could have been hit by Russian air defenses. Pictures that have now been published show the plane's elevator and rudder perforated.
Expert: "Indicates external influence"
Aviation expert Jakob Wert told Bild that this could indicate an "external influence": "The marks we see on the tail of the Azerbaijani plane that crashed are not simply the result of a crash." Was the passenger plane actually shot down?
Videos from inside the plane show the oxygen masks falling out of the compartments, which suggests a sudden loss of pressure in the cabin - for example through holes in the outer shell. In addition, the plane could have strayed into zones over the North Caucasus where Ukrainian drones had been attacked by the Russians on Wednesday morning.
German girl among the injured
According to Azerbaijan Airlines, there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the plane. In the evening, the Kazakh agency Tengrinews published a complete passenger list, which also lists the nationality of almost all the occupants. One woman's personal details were missing, while an eleven-year-old girl was listed with German citizenship. According to the regional administration, the eleven-year-old was injured. 14 survivors were citizens of Azerbaijan, ten of Russia and two of Kyrgyzstan.
The authorities in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have launched investigations into the accident. The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office announced that a team of investigators had been sent to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Ministry of the Interior stated that the investigation related, among other things, to the accusation of "violations of safety regulations" in air traffic.
