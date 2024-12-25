Christmas vacations remain mild, wet and sunny

St. Stephen's Day will show its sunny side. Throughout Austria, there will only be scattered thick clouds. For the most part, however, it will remain dry. The sun will prevail, especially in the Upper Austrian Danube region, in Flachgau, in the Rhine Valley and in Upper Styria. At an altitude of 2000 meters, it will be between plus two degrees on the Schneeberg and plus seven degrees on the Arlberg at midday. In the lowlands, temperatures will climb to a maximum of five degrees.