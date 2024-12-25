Perfect skiing weather
Christmas vacations remain mild, wet and sunny
It will be mostly sunny throughout Austria after the Christmas holidays. Weather experts are expecting mild temperatures of up to eight degrees. Just in time for the weekend, temperatures could even climb back into the double-digit range.
St. Stephen's Day will show its sunny side. Throughout Austria, there will only be scattered thick clouds. For the most part, however, it will remain dry. The sun will prevail, especially in the Upper Austrian Danube region, in Flachgau, in the Rhine Valley and in Upper Styria. At an altitude of 2000 meters, it will be between plus two degrees on the Schneeberg and plus seven degrees on the Arlberg at midday. In the lowlands, temperatures will climb to a maximum of five degrees.
Friday will remain unusually mild. Nevertheless, some fog and patches of rain in the Rhine Valley and in Lower Carinthia will be extremely persistent. In the north, too, the sometimes brisk wind will bring slightly lower temperatures of up to seven degrees. In the rest of the country, however, weather experts are expecting temperatures of up to ten degrees. It will be warmest in the east.
A mix of sun, clouds and rain awaits us in many federal states on Saturday. Nevertheless, it could be perfect skiing weather for skiers, with sunny temperatures of ten degrees in the mountains. Otherwise, temperatures in the lowlands will be between zero and eight degrees.
Sunday will remain unsettled. In the lowlands, the dense fog clouds will clear up a little. The sun will prevail later, especially in the east. Some rain or snowfall is possible in the north. The snow line will temporarily drop to 500 meters. Early temperatures will be between minus ten and zero degrees. During the course of the day, temperatures will climb to a maximum of seven degrees, depending on the sun.
