Excitement in Upper Austria
Shots fired in the forest caused a police operation
These shots backfired, so to speak. Four boys (18 and 19 years old) met one day before Christmas in a forest near Mattighofen (Upper Austria) to shoot around. Until concerned neighbors called the police. They found the culprits quite quickly, they had two pistols with them.
At around 6 p.m. on Monday, the Mattighofen police station received a telephone report that several shots had been heard in a wooded area in Pischelsdorf. A vehicle had then left the wooded area and driven away.
The boys gave themselves away
During the search for the driver, however, shots were heard again. The officers went to the wooded area where the shots were heard. Four people were found there, two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds from Pischelsdorf and Buchkirchen, who immediately confessed to having fired the shots.
350 rounds of ammunition
During the search, two alarm pistols, five packs of alarm ammunition with 350 rounds and three packs of pyrotechnic firecrackers were seized. A provisional weapons ban was issued against the participants and they will be reported to the Braunau district authority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.