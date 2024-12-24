Vorteilswelt
Excitement in Upper Austria

Shots fired in the forest caused a police operation

24.12.2024 09:30

These shots backfired, so to speak. Four boys (18 and 19 years old) met one day before Christmas in a forest near Mattighofen (Upper Austria) to shoot around. Until concerned neighbors called the police. They found the culprits quite quickly, they had two pistols with them.

At around 6 p.m. on Monday, the Mattighofen police station received a telephone report that several shots had been heard in a wooded area in Pischelsdorf. A vehicle had then left the wooded area and driven away.

The boys gave themselves away
During the search for the driver, however, shots were heard again. The officers went to the wooded area where the shots were heard. Four people were found there, two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds from Pischelsdorf and Buchkirchen, who immediately confessed to having fired the shots.

350 rounds of ammunition
During the search, two alarm pistols, five packs of alarm ammunition with 350 rounds and three packs of pyrotechnic firecrackers were seized. A provisional weapons ban was issued against the participants and they will be reported to the Braunau district authority.

