Joy at Christmas

Sports stars: “It’s always special to see this”

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 14:00

Christmas is coming! For Salzburg's sports aces too, Christmas Eve is a time to slow down from the fast pace of everyday life - even if only for a short time - and pause for a moment. The best way to do this is with close family and loved ones.

How do Salzburg's athletes celebrate Christmas? What memory of Christmas Eve is particularly memorable? The "Krone" asked. 

Sarah Dreier
Feiern bei Oma und Opa

Ski mountaineer Sarah Dreier spends December 24th in a very traditional way. "The family comes to grandma and grandpa's and there's sausage soup," says the Pinzgau native.

Sarah Dreier and Paul Verbnjak. (Bild: Sarah Dreier)
Sarah Dreier and Paul Verbnjak.
(Bild: Sarah Dreier)

The 29-year-old is a big Christmas fan in general. "Seeing the Christmas tree all dressed up is always very special."

Anastasiia Tychshenko
Süße Speise aus der Heimat

Anastasiia Tychshenko (left with Dominika Gozdzicka) spends Christmas Eve in Passau with her mother and aunt. Kutja, a traditional Ukrainian dish, is served for dinner.

Anastasiia Tychshenko (left) with Dominika Gozdzicka. (Bild: Anastasiia Tychshenko)
Anastasiia Tychshenko (left) with Dominika Gozdzicka.
(Bild: Anastasiia Tychshenko)

"It's a way of honoring our ancestors," says the PSVBG volleyball player, who used to go from house to house with other children in her home country dressed up and singing - there was a bit of money and sweets. 

Claudia Riegler
Backen mit der Schwester

Snowboarder Claudia Riegler wants to take it easy over the next few days. "My sister Manuela and I are baking cookies on December 24th, then we're off to see my mom," says the 51-year-old.

Claudia Riegler is looking forward to Christmas. (Bild: Claudia Riegler)
Claudia Riegler is looking forward to Christmas.
(Bild: Claudia Riegler)

The grande dame of snowboarding could hardly wait for the day as a child: "When the bell rang, I was always excited."

Anastasia Tichy
Weihnachten daheim

Swimmer Anastasia Tichy only came home for the holidays at the weekend. As she is studying in America, spending Christmas at home means all the more to her. 

Swimmer Anastasia Tichy celebrates at home. (Bild: zVg)
Swimmer Anastasia Tichy celebrates at home.
(Bild: zVg)

She celebrates with the whole family with lots of food, presents and cookies.

Diana Porsche
Hoffnung auf Schnee

Rider Diana Porsche has been very successful at a tournament in England over the last few days. Now she is looking forward to some quieter days with her family.

Equestrian ace Diana Porsche. (Bild: Diana Porsche)
Equestrian ace Diana Porsche.
(Bild: Diana Porsche)

The 28-year-old is hoping for a white Christmas: "That would make Christmas Eve even more beautiful."

Valentina Höll
Geschenke genießen

Out of sheer impatience, Vali Höll once tore open all the presents within a minute as a small child. "After that, I was disappointed that it was over so quickly," recalls the downhill dominator (23), who learned her lesson. "Since then, we've all taken a lot of time to unpack. Everyone has to watch each other do it."

Vali Höll has particularly fond memories of a Christmas experience from her childhood. (Bild: Markus Landauer, zVg)
Vali Höll has particularly fond memories of a Christmas experience from her childhood.
(Bild: Markus Landauer, zVg)

December 24th is generally a cozy day at the Höll home. Skiing together in the morning and coffee in the afternoon. After giving presents, the whole family cooks Christmas dinner together. 

Lukas Schreier
Eisbulle feiert doppelt

December 24th is extra special for Lukas Schreier, as it is also his birthday. He celebrates it first: "We have brunch with the family, then we go to the Christmas market in the city," says the ice hockey crack.

Lukas Schreier with girlfriend Sarah and dog Luna. (Bild: Lukas Schreier)
Lukas Schreier with girlfriend Sarah and dog Luna.
(Bild: Lukas Schreier)

Before Christmas Eve arrives: with presents and sausage soup. But he can't celebrate his birthday or Christmas for long. The ice bulls meet again for training on December 25. 

