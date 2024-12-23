At the Christmas market
German threatened to “stab” southerners in video
A 67-year-old man from Bremerhaven announced in a TikTok video that he would "stab" southerners at the Christmas market. "Anyone. I'll take enough knives with me," he said. The man was temporarily detained and examined by a psychiatrist.
The author of the video was identified on Sunday evening and provisionally arrested in Bremerhaven (state of Bremen). The police said that there was no danger to the public. They had been alerted to the threat by several TikTok users. The 67-year-old had not previously made any such statements.
He had admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and that it was the most stupid thing he had ever done, the police said. In the video, the man from Bremerhaven had announced that he would "stab" all Arab or southern-looking people on Christmas Day (December 25). "Everyone. I'll take enough knives with me". The German was not joking, he said.
Proceedings imminent
The crime scene was supposed to be the Christmas market in the northern German city, which runs until December 30. The 67-year-old is now being investigated for disturbing the public peace. He faces a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years.
Following the attack in Magdeburg (Saxony-Anhalt), Christmas markets are currently the focus of the security authorities in Germany. As reported, a man drove a car through the Christmas market in the eastern German city on Friday evening, killing at least five people, including a nine-year-old child. Up to 235 other people were injured.
The psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia was known as an opponent of Islam and had accused the German state in postings of promoting Islamization and "persecuting" ex-Muslim women, among other things.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
