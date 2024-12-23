Walking home after the game

Expensive cars, luxury watches or branded clothing - most professional footballers who play in the really big leagues and get paid very good money for it are concerned with much more than "just" their sporting performance these days. The more eye-catching and extravagant, the better - seems to be the motto of many. The ideal example of this is France's team footballers, who transform the path from the car to the building into a fashion catwalk every time they arrive at the team's "Clairefontaine" headquarters.