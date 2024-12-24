“It’s only ten meters from the cow to the dairy”

A look behind the scenes

At the beginning of December, the barn doors are opened to visitors as part of the "Schneegestöber" event. "We have been taking part in this event for three years now and offer interested parties the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of a dairy farm on this day," explains Martin Kohler. From the hay-scented cowshed to the spotlessly clean, modern work area, consumers can get an idea of where and how the food that ultimately ends up on the refrigerated shelves is produced. "With us, it really is only ten meters from the cow or milking parlour to the dairy," says the farmer and laughs. The "transport routes" are therefore short and the CO2 emissions are much lower than for food that is imported over long distances. Martin Kohler is also a member of the "Ländle Bur" association, an association of Vorarlberg's direct farm marketers. This was founded in 1996 and currently has around 120 members.