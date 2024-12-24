Martin Kohler:
“It’s only ten meters from the cow to the dairy”
120 direct farmers are united under the name "Ländle Bur". Among them is the Kohler family from Au, the fourth generation of dairy farmers.
The festive season is just around the corner, and with it the anticipation of spending festive hours with family and friends. Good food is simply part of this time. But while menus are being planned and lists of ingredients written, the question also arises: where do the products that end up on our plates come from? Regional food is usually the best choice when it comes to freshness and sustainability. Numerous producers in the country offer a wide range of foods. The Kohler family farm is located in the middle of Au in the Bregenzerwald. Martin Kohler (31) is the fourth generation to run the dairy farm. His father started producing yogurt and direct marketing back in 1999. Martin and his wife Daniela have continued to expand the range in recent years: The family produces eight different types of yogurt, curd spreads, cheese and milk themselves.
"The most popular variety by far is our Bircher muesli yogurt," reports the 31-year-old farmer. As in any job, there are both advantages and disadvantages to being a farmer, says the Bregenzerwald native. But what the family man particularly likes is the fact that he is his own boss. And after all these years, he still harbors a fascination for the agricultural processes: "There's just something really special about producing food from the grass that the cattle eat." 18 dairy cows, most of which are of the Braunvieh variety, produce an average of 130,000 liters of milk a year. The food produced from this milk is sold on the farm and supplied to local restaurants and food retailers. In addition to the dairy cows, the Kohler family also owns around 20 young cattle, which traditionally spend the summer on the alpine pasture. During the winter, all the animals are housed in the spacious loose housing.
A look behind the scenes
At the beginning of December, the barn doors are opened to visitors as part of the "Schneegestöber" event. "We have been taking part in this event for three years now and offer interested parties the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of a dairy farm on this day," explains Martin Kohler. From the hay-scented cowshed to the spotlessly clean, modern work area, consumers can get an idea of where and how the food that ultimately ends up on the refrigerated shelves is produced. "With us, it really is only ten meters from the cow or milking parlour to the dairy," says the farmer and laughs. The "transport routes" are therefore short and the CO2 emissions are much lower than for food that is imported over long distances. Martin Kohler is also a member of the "Ländle Bur" association, an association of Vorarlberg's direct farm marketers. This was founded in 1996 and currently has around 120 members.
Ländle Bur
The association of Vorarlberg's direct farm marketers was founded in 1996 and currently has around 120 members. Martin Kohler from Au is one of them. One of the main aims of the association is to represent the interests of direct marketers and thus to strengthen those farm products that are sold via farmers' markets or farm stores. Ländle Bur" also includes Körix GmbH, through which regional foods can be conveniently ordered online.
"The aim is to strengthen direct marketing by farmers and to promote the exchange of experience between members. The association office also offers advice and support in all aspects of direct marketing," explains Managing Director Alexandra Feuerstein from the Vorarlberg Chamber of Agriculture. All full members of the association undertake to adhere to a quality guideline, which is checked by an external inspection body. A few years ago, the "Guats vo do" platform was also created, which is now run as a direct marketing company under the name "Körix" and belongs to the "Ländle Bur" association. Customers can order regional food and products on the website, which are then delivered to their homes. "The service was created during the coronavirus pandemic, when many food markets were closed. Suppliers are exclusively members of Ländle Bur," explains Feuerstein. The range is of course seasonal and extends from vegetables to sweet and savory foods, drinks and personal care products.
