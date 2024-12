Soldiers no longer receive casualty allowance

Medical care and petrol

The local Ministry of Social Affairs explained that the money would instead go towards medical treatment and care for the soldiers, as well as a petrol allowance. It was only in November that the Russian government, on the instructions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, decided to make differentiated payments to the wounded at national level. While this was officially justified by the fact that the seriously injured would receive more money in future, according to the media there is now less compensation for many groups of injured.