Animal transporter with 34 four-legged friends stopped

Catastrophic circumstances

A Romanian truck was carrying 26 dogs and 8 cats, locked up in small cages. The kennels of three of the dogs were so small that the police had to intervene. It also turned out that one dog was no longer fit for transportation due to its age. Apart from that, the transport license was no longer valid and the truck was heavily overloaded. The destination of the transporter was Germany, where, according to the driver, the animals were to be handed over to their new owners at rest stops - a clear indication of illegal puppy trading!