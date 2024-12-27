Bank customers can now withdraw money at the drive-in

Four-level security system: from chip card to finger scan

Speaking of "in the branch", there is now also a safe system that allows customers to access their rented lockers around the clock. To open one of the 500 lockers, you have to successfully pass through a four-stage security system: from the personal access card, which enables access to the safe deposit box in the first place, to entering your own PIN code and the biometric check using a fingerprint, to the key with which the box is opened.