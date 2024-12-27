Bank with innovation
Bank customers can now withdraw money at the drive-in
There are drive-in pharmacies and pharmacies and anyone who likes to eat fast food will certainly be familiar with this convenient ordering and pick-up option. Now the technology is moving into the world of banking. For example, Sparkasse Oberösterreich has installed a drive-in ATM at its new branch in Enns. Customers also have round-the-clock access to their safe deposit box stored in the vault - thanks to robots.
Sparkasse Oberösterreich moved from the main square in Enns to Doktor-Marckghott-Platz in June. And there, the bank is now pulling out all the stops, from advice to digitalization, making banking possible around the clock. Eye-catcher: the drive-in ATM directly in front of the branch. "We are creating a convenient, fast and uncomplicated way to withdraw cash," enthuses Raimund Oberaigner, Regional Director for Enns-St. Valentin at Sparkasse OÖ, who reveals: "The machine is now used as a walk-in, drive-in and bike-in."
We are very proud to have one of the most modern bank branches in Austria's oldest city. Here, we provide a mega-secure storage facility for valuables, which our customers can access quickly and easily even outside branch opening hours.
Raimund Oberaigner, Regionaldirektor Enns-St. Valentin der Sparkasse OÖ
Bild: Wenzel Markus
All banks have to manage the balancing act between digital and personal excellence. "As a modern bank, we are committed to breaking new ground in digitalization. For me, it's not an either-or situation, but a mutual one. Customers should choose the channel they want. We didn't build the drive-in ATM to stop customers from entering the branch," emphasizes Oberaigner.
Four-level security system: from chip card to finger scan
Speaking of "in the branch", there is now also a safe system that allows customers to access their rented lockers around the clock. To open one of the 500 lockers, you have to successfully pass through a four-stage security system: from the personal access card, which enables access to the safe deposit box in the first place, to entering your own PIN code and the biometric check using a fingerprint, to the key with which the box is opened.
A robot retrieves the desired locker from the safe and brings it to the customer. Just as automatically, the robot later returns the safe deposit box to its usual place. Anyone who is operating the safe deposit box system can read the operating instructions step by step on the wall.
No further drive-in ATMs currently planned
Enns is not the only Sparkasse Oberösterreich location to have the 24/7 customer safe. The system is also already in use in Kirchdorf an der Krems, Ried im Innkreis, Schärding and Gallneukirchen. And what about drive-in ATMs? Enns will retain its unique selling point for the time being. No further machines are planned.
