Film release on 25.12.
A fast-paced Christmas in “Sonic The Hedgehog 3”
Gaming cinema is booming. Films based on video games have long since emancipated themselves from their once bad reputation, which was established by the mega-flop "Super Mario Bros." in 1993. By 2024, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was the highest-grossing animated film worldwide. "Sonic The Hedgehog" also proved to be a hit at the box office in 2020, which is now being followed by part 3 after the sequel in 2022 - in cinemas from December 25.
For the third time, Sonic the speedy hedgehog sets out to save the Earth. Together with his friends - Tails, the clever fox, Knuckles, the powerful echidna - he has to stop a mysterious alien. This is actually another hedgehog who is even stronger and faster than Sonic - and likes to ride motorcycles. Shadow has a tragic past and seeks revenge on all of humanity.
In the course of the adventure, Sonic and co. also encounter their old adversary Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). He in turn discovers that he is not the only Robotnik. And his family history also has something to do with Shadow.
Sega connoisseurs and Sonic fans already know the connections. After all, Shadow first appeared in the Dreamcast game "Sonic Adventure 2" in 2001 and subsequently in many other games in the "Sonic" series. Even back then, he was an amazingly complex character for a platform video game.
Voices of Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba in the original
It is therefore very fitting that the makers were able to recruit a top-class actor like Keanu Reeves for the original version of "Sonic The Hedgehog". "I'm not a video gamer and I didn't play 'Sonic' as a kid," admitted Reeves in the dpa interview in London, adding diplomatically: "But I knew him and friends and friends' kids played it." The 60-year-old gives an outstanding vocal performance as Shadow.
His colleague Idris Elba, on the other hand, who lends his pithy voice to the red echidna Knuckles as he did in "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" and now also in his own TV series, has always been a fan, as Elba indicated. "Yes, I had a Sega Mega Drive and played the first "Sonic" game," said the 52-year-old: "And I only recently played "Sonic" on the iPad."
Jim Carrey shines in a double role
Stealing the show is Jim Carrey, who plays a double role in "Sonic The Hedgehog 3". Whether he's making faces, cracking jokes or dancing, Carrey is simply delicious in the movie. He had actually already retired. "I came back to this universe primarily because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch," Carrey told People magazine. "And also, I bought some stuff and honestly needed the money."
The events of "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" take everyone involved - including Sonic's human surrogate parents Tom (James Marsden) and Maddi (Tika Sumpter) - to London, where a spectacular showdown takes place on the River Thames. Perhaps the audience can guess whether Sonic and his team will once again succeed in saving humanity.
Brightly colored fun for gaming fans
With a running time of almost two hours, this over-the-top, fast-paced gaming adventure overloaded with visual effects is not exactly short. Younger and gaming-enthusiastic viewers should still find "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" very entertaining. There is also a little surprise waiting for them after the credits.
In addition, the brightly colored film by animation specialist Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two parts, has a few nicely meant lessons on the topics of friendship, trust and revenge. However, anyone who has never had anything to do with Sonic before will be overwhelmed in every respect.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
