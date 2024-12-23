A fast-paced Christmas in “Sonic The Hedgehog 3”

Gaming cinema is booming. Films based on video games have long since emancipated themselves from their once bad reputation, which was established by the mega-flop "Super Mario Bros." in 1993. By 2024, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was the highest-grossing animated film worldwide. "Sonic The Hedgehog" also proved to be a hit at the box office in 2020, which is now being followed by part 3 after the sequel in 2022 - in cinemas from December 25.