Series of bankruptcies against KAC never ends

After that, nothing happened for a long time, Salzburg - captain Raffl and Thaler joined the long-term injured at short notice - had problems building up play, unusually often passes did not find the right recipient, chances were few and far between. The home side failed above all because of Bulls goalkeeper Atte Tolvanen. His team only found an answer shortly before the end of the second period: a double strike! Robertson equalized in the powerplay (which had been manageable up to that point) and Bourke even gave the home side the lead. But the joy didn't last long, six seconds before the second break the KAC came back, Obersteiner made it 2:2, but there was to be no further energy boost.