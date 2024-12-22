Rapid only weakens with record offer

However, Mamadou Sangare remains the most exciting personnel matter: Signed for 700,000 euros from Salzburg, hit the ground running in Hütteldorf - so his market value has exploded to 4.5 million euros. Thanks to a clause, however, Salzburg could "cut in" on a transfer in the summer - but not now in the winter. And there are inquiries. With a record offer (they once paid 7.5 million euros each for Beric and Wöber), Rapid would probably become weak. Even if the 22-year-old denies it: "I don't know where the rumors are coming from. I have a four-year contract. You never know in soccer, but I only have Rapid on my mind and I'll still be here in the spring."