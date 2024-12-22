Rapid only weakens with record offer

Departures sought
Buchteln and darts at Christmas - that's how the Green-White recharge their batteries. A winger is set to arrive. Sangare should not leave the club for less than eight million euros.
The scroll bars in Hütteldorf are down, the legionnaires are at home, Rapids players are on vacation. No instructions from coach Klauß: "Everyone has to decide for themselves how much they want to spend on soccer. It will always be on my mind." And probably also Boxing Day from England on TV ...
His protégés are no different: "Football is always on our minds," says captain Matthias Seidl, who is looking forward to Christmas at home in Kuchl with the whole family. Including with his brother Simon, the director of Blau Weiß Linz. Grandma's Buchteln are shared and there's always beef soup. Traditions that are cherished.
After 31 games this season, they are grateful for the time off, the main thing is to recharge their batteries - midfielder Lukas Grgic grins: "I don't want to know anything about soccer for a few days. I'm concentrating on darts." The World Cup is taking place in London. Klauß has been given time off until the start of preparations on January 11th, the sports medicine tests, with the first training session taking place two days later. Only then will the transfer talks begin in earnest.
Departures targeted
"I'm not one to make requests or demands," Klauß confirms. "But something will happen." At least when it comes to departures. A number of high-profile reserve players will no longer be on the green-white payroll in the spring: Roman Kerschbaum can leave on a free transfer. The contract of veteran Max Hofmann also expires in the summer. The Rapid veteran is currently only the fourth central defender. And loan options are being sought for Christoph Lang, Ismail Seydi and Barbados striker Thierry Gale. Which is why Rapid also want to strengthen on the wing and are planning a new signing.
However, Mamadou Sangare remains the most exciting personnel matter: Signed for 700,000 euros from Salzburg, hit the ground running in Hütteldorf - so his market value has exploded to 4.5 million euros. Thanks to a clause, however, Salzburg could "cut in" on a transfer in the summer - but not now in the winter. And there are inquiries. With a record offer (they once paid 7.5 million euros each for Beric and Wöber), Rapid would probably become weak. Even if the 22-year-old denies it: "I don't know where the rumors are coming from. I have a four-year contract. You never know in soccer, but I only have Rapid on my mind and I'll still be here in the spring."
If not, Katzer is prepared - and ready to dig deep into his pockets. Now, thanks to the 10 European Cup millions, he can do it too ...
