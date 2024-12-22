Good deals
Final spurt in the battle for the last presents
The stores were already busy at the weekend. Retailers are satisfied with the Christmas business, but still have the odd last-minute present.
The last Saturday of shopping before Christmas Eve has already driven many Vorarlberg residents back into the stores to do some last-minute Christmas shopping. The shopping centers, city centers and Christmas markets were buzzing with activity and an exuberant atmosphere. For many, the Christmas vacations have already begun. Although there was no euphoria among retailers, there was satisfaction.
In the largest shopping center in the country, the Messepark in Dornbirn, there was a lot going on during a local inspection in the early afternoon. As always, there were numerous cars with Swiss license plates to be seen in the parking garage - shopping in Vorarlberg is particularly attractive for Swiss customers at the moment due to the strength of the Swiss franc. However, those responsible for the trade fair park always wait until January to take stock of Christmas business. For this reason, there is no information on visitor and business figures during the Advent period.
Visitor frequency steadily increasing in December
From the south of the country, those responsible for the "Zimbapark" shopping center in Bludenz/Bürs reported "a steady increase in visitor frequency in December". Sales and the number of shoppers had developed positively following Black Week, which had produced an exceptionally good result. "It is not yet possible to draw a final conclusion, but we are looking positively to the period between Christmas and New Year," said Center Manager Walter Simma. However, food retailers, perfumeries, bookshops and technology stores did good business.
Clemens Sagmeister, Chairman of the Bregenz Business Association, also reported a lot of footfall in the city center of the state capital - at least from midday onwards, after bright sunshine and skiing weather had prevailed in the morning. "It's very busy now," commented Sagmeister on the afternoon rush and spoke of a "good end to the Christmas shopping season". The mood among customers was far better than often portrayed in the media, and the Christmas market had also attracted a "good crowd". "We can't complain about the Christmas business, it made up for a very challenging year in retail in the other months.
The atmosphere in and around Götzis was also good. Clemens Seewald (Chairman of the Götzis Economic Community) reported that Christmas business was "about as good as last year".
Although the owners of the various stores had recorded slightly lower footfall, customers had shopped at higher prices. Conversely, there was also an increased trend towards repairs, for example for glasses.
Fashion chains are satisfied, while sports retailers are still waiting for snow in the next few days before taking stock. The reorganization of the Christmas market at the start of the Advent season has also borne fruit.
