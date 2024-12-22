Final spurt in the battle for the last presents

In the largest shopping center in the country, the Messepark in Dornbirn, there was a lot going on during a local inspection in the early afternoon. As always, there were numerous cars with Swiss license plates to be seen in the parking garage - shopping in Vorarlberg is particularly attractive for Swiss customers at the moment due to the strength of the Swiss franc. However, those responsible for the trade fair park always wait until January to take stock of Christmas business. For this reason, there is no information on visitor and business figures during the Advent period.