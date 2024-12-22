Styria: Snow in the north and storms in the south

The people of Styria are already eagerly awaiting Christmas - and the youngest are asking themselves one question in particular: will it snow on Christmas Eve? Unfortunately, Ubimet meteorologist Martin Templin cannot give a comprehensive yes. But the chances are very good, at least in Upper Styria. Sunday already brought fresh snow here - especially in the Mürztal valley and the Aflenz basin, and the Reiteralm mountain railroads also posted photos from the winter paradise. In many places, such as on the Kreuzberg (B21), the Präbichl (B115), the Teichalm (L320) and the Pogusch (L123), chains were made compulsory for trucks.