AK demand: “No cuts to the welfare state”

The Chamber of Commerce recently made this demand once again. AK President Gerhard Michalitsch clearly rejects the reduction of welfare state contributions, the so-called "ancillary wage costs": "Every child knows that if employers pay less, i.e. there is less money, there are fewer benefits, specifically for families and children, for example." Only the employers would save millions again. However, working people would not have a cent left in their wallets. Michalitsch is therefore calling for an end to the "vilifying demands" from the business community.