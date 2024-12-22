For the benefit of families
AK demand: “No cuts to the welfare state”
The Burgenland Chamber of Labor rejects a reduction in non-wage labor costs - President Michalitsch demands an end to the "abusive demands" from the business community.
The Chamber of Commerce recently made this demand once again. AK President Gerhard Michalitsch clearly rejects the reduction of welfare state contributions, the so-called "ancillary wage costs": "Every child knows that if employers pay less, i.e. there is less money, there are fewer benefits, specifically for families and children, for example." Only the employers would save millions again. However, working people would not have a cent left in their wallets. Michalitsch is therefore calling for an end to the "vilifying demands" from the business community.
Higher corporation tax for companies
Instead, companies should also pay a contribution to the funding in the form of higher corporation tax. After all, social security and family benefits must be safeguarded and must not be jeopardized, explains Michalitsch.
No money for rehabilitation facilities
What cuts would mean is clearly shown by the example of the reduction in accident insurance contributions, which has been implemented twice in the past five years and causes an annual loss of 125 million euros. The consequences: Accident hospitals have to be temporarily closed due to structural defects and there is hardly any money to modernize existing rehabilitation facilities, according to the AK President.
"If social insurance contributions are continually reduced, it is not only employees who are affected, but also families, children, young people and the elderly," Michalitsch points out. The contributions are also used to finance childcare allowance, family allowance and free school travel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.