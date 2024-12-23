30 years of Bergsilvester: Federspiel remembers

Up to 60,000 visitors

"The event was a complete success," recalls the thoroughbred tourism expert and politician in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Up to 60,000 visitors attended the Bergsilvester at peak times. Over the years, in addition to the fantastic fireworks displays, there were also ballet performances on the Inn Bridge and concerts with the then little-known singer Semino Rossi and the Höttinger Big Band. "I'm still proud of that today," says Rudi Federspiel, alluding to the great added value of this unique event.