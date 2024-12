Engelberg: Second women’s ski jumping competition canceled

"We all want to celebrate Christmas healthy at home"

"When I was jumping, the conditions were actually perfect. It's snowing quite heavily at the moment. It was the right decision to cancel," said Seifriedsberger. Safety comes first. "We all want to celebrate Christmas at home in good health." The current overall World Cup bronze medallist and best Austrian, Lisa Eder, who came fourth the day before, also supported the jury's decision. "To be honest, I'm glad that I took the lift down now."