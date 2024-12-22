Arrest warrant: Psychiatrist must now be remanded in custody

As is often the case in such cases, the question of whether the security authorities could or should have acted earlier is now being discussed. Terrorism expert Peter Neumann said on ZDF television that the suspect did not fit into any particular mold. "He was not a typical Islamist. He was a Saudi who turned against Islam. That doesn't really fit into the usual patterns for the authorities." What's more, there is now a flood of information from thousands of people sending similar messages on the internet. "And it's very, very difficult to differentiate: Who is serious, and who is just on the internet making slogans?"