Auner wins parallel slalom, Obmann third

"I wanted to give myself a big Christmas present and this is it," said Auner after his triumph. The 27-year-old had already been the fastest in qualifying. Andreas Prommegger, Benjamin Karl and Alexander Payer completed the strong Austrian result in the men's event with sixth, seventh and tenth place respectively. The Parallel World Cup will now take a three-week break and will resume on January 11 in Scuol, Switzerland.