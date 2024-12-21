Vadlau and Tschofenig are athletes of the year

What a year it was for para-skiing ace Melissa Köck! The 27-year-old won five gold medals at the Deaflympics - the Olympic Games for the deaf - in Erzurum (Turkey). "My highlight so far," beams Melissa. Even though she has been struggling with knee problems for four years. In 2024, Köck had to go under the knife twice in three and a half months due to second-degree cartilage damage and had to have regular anaesthetic injections in her knees for a while - her career was on the brink of ending. "I was already seriously thinking about it," says Köck. Yesterday, she secured the title of "Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability" for the fifth time - after 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2020. In January, it's off to the Deaf World Championships in Jasna (Svk).