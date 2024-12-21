Vorteilswelt
Shock for musician

Tokio Hotel star was almost a victim in Magdeburg!

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 14:19

Shortly before the Magdeburg death drive, Tokio Hotel drummer Gustav Schäfer visited the local Christmas market, according to his own statements. Only a little was missing and he would have been among the victims.

0 Kommentare

"We feel numb. Only a few moments separated us from a moment that changed everything for many people," the musician wrote in a story he posted on his Instagram channel.

"The world stood still"
Nothing happened to him physically, for which he is infinitely grateful, the 36-year-old writes. "But mentally, it feels like the world has stopped for a moment. Thoughts are spinning, the heart is heavy. And the question of "why?" won't let you go." The musician had previously published a picture from the Christmas market late on Friday afternoon, just a few hours before the attack.

Bill reacts to the attack
Schäfer's bandmate Bill Kaulitz also reacted to the attack and posted a picture of Magdeburg's coat of arms over a candle and the words "Pray for Magdeburg" on Instagram.

A car crashed into a group of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening. At least five people were killed and more than 200 were injured. The arrested suspect is a doctor from Bernburg who is known as a critic of Islam and comes from Saudi Arabia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

