Advent stallholders: “Just mulled wine is not enough”

Appeal: "Shop in your own region"

Vanessa Horwath from Flachau tours from Christmas market to Christmas market with her unique decorative items during Advent in Pongau: "I could be at several of them at the same time, because arts and crafts are obviously no longer so easy to come by. Mulled wine is not enough," she says and wants to encourage people to shop locally. Many artisans like her have registered their "mini business" as a sideline and offer their products via social media or local markets.