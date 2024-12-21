Fourth weekend
Advent stallholders: “Just mulled wine is not enough”
The fourth weekend of Advent is just around the corner and the Christmas market season is drawing to a close. Stallholders take stock and wish that the focus was not just on mulled wine and punch.
Mittersill plus organizes the contemplative market in front of and inside the municipal office. "The pre-Christmas flair would not be complete without food and drink," says Head of Tourism Michael Sinnhuber. There are plenty of arts and crafts and other regional producers who want to exhibit in Mittersill. Some have a stand every weekend, others only on a daily basis. Sinnhuber: "We are flexible when it comes to allocation." The market stands out with products such as high mountain honey, where bees swarm out at almost 2000 meters above sea level.
Appeal: "Shop in your own region"
Vanessa Horwath from Flachau tours from Christmas market to Christmas market with her unique decorative items during Advent in Pongau: "I could be at several of them at the same time, because arts and crafts are obviously no longer so easy to come by. Mulled wine is not enough," she says and wants to encourage people to shop locally. Many artisans like her have registered their "mini business" as a sideline and offer their products via social media or local markets.
The smell of wood wafts from Nikolaus Magnus' stand on Salzburg's Residenzplatz. His interim assessment after four weeks as a stallholder: "Things have got off to a slightly slower start than last year. But we are satisfied."
From chopping boards to coasters and bowls, he offers products made from woods such as olive, walnut and cherry. Magnus: "I make the boards from regional wood myself." Holidaymakers and locals alike are interested in high quality products that haven't traveled halfway around the world before they are brought to the stall.
