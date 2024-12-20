Long prison sentence for drug smuggler

The previously innocent man is accused of being involved in the sale of 37 kilograms of cocaine and 28 kilograms of marijuana as a member of a Vorarlberg drug ring between 2020 and 2024. However, according to the chat logs of the crypto cell phones used, which were evaluated by the investigators, the accused was merely a small number within the organization. He smuggled the drugs from Switzerland to Vorarlberg in specially prepared cars. There he passed them on to other dealers or sold the drugs himself. He used his own apartment as a drug bunker, where he packed both cocaine and marijuana.