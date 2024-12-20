"New challenge"
For free! Will Struber striker move to Ilzer club?
Cologne coach Gerhard Struber is facing a bitter loss: goal-guarantor Tim Lemperle does not want to extend his contract, which expires in the summer. Instead, the striker is looking for a "new challenge". And this could be offered to him by Christian Ilzer of all people at Hoffenheim ...
After a difficult phase, 1. FC Köln has regained its footing in the Second Bundesliga and is now level on points with Elversberg and Paderbord at the top of the league. The goal of regaining promotion seems a distinct possibility. But new dark clouds are already gathering over the cathedral city.
A key figure in the current upswing, striker Tim Lemperle, does not want to extend his contract, which expires in the summer, as managing director Christian Keller confirmed on Friday: "It is correct that Tim has announced that he will accept a new challenge for next season."
Trail leads to Hoffenheim
Although the striker wants to play for Cologne "with all his heart and soul" until the last game, it will be a painful farewell for Struber and the club. And there are plenty of interested parties for the 22-year-old.
The hottest trail, however, is said to lead to Hoffenheim. The duo Andreas Schicker and Christian Ilzer are said to want to sign the young German on a free transfer. An undertaking that Lemperle himself is said not to be averse to. However, Hoffenheim must first get back on the road to success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.