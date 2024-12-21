Infinite expanses
“Forest spy” circles in orbit
Satellite technology from Berndorf is once again on a research mission in infinite space, but also close to the earth - because the EU is sending "forest spies" into the celestial spheres!
The European Ariane 6 launcher will set off into space for the second time as early as mid-February. The blue and yellow special feature of this mission - technology from Beyond Gravity Austria, Austria's largest space supplier in Berndorf, will be used to prevent it from burning up.
Domestic technology
"On the journey from Earth to space, the drives, which are protected by domestic insulation, have to withstand extreme heat of up to 1500 degrees Celsius for a few minutes. That's a temperature where iron begins to melt," says Wolfgang Pawlinetz, Head of the Thermal and Mechanisms business, in amazement.
Our insulation protects 30 Galileo satellites from heat and cold in space"
Wolfgang Pawlinetz (Beyond Gravitiy)
But the blue and yellow pioneers are also looking at our planet! Because the European Space Agency's (ESA) environmental satellite mission "Biomass" is about to be launched. Its "forest spies" will be launched to monitor the condition and development of forests. A sophisticated navigation receiver from Beyond Gravity will determine the exact position in space. "Our technology enables even more precise positioning above all the treetops in the world," says Managing Director Kurt Kober.
In the first half of 2025, a European Meteosat weather satellite of the latest, third generation is to be launched into space from a spaceport in the USA. Technology from Lower Austria is on board.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.