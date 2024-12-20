“Relieved!” KTM breathes a sigh of relief after stage victory

Second wave of redundancies will probably affect "a maximum of 300 employees"

The threat of around 500 employees having to leave in a second wave of redundancies at the beginning of 2025 seems to have been somewhat averted. Vogl also said on Friday that there will probably be a maximum of 300 who will have to be let go. "The way things are developing now, it is likely that a maximum of 300 employees will have to be laid off in the restructuring process," said the lawyer.