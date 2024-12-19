Authorities sound the alarm about infected persons on public bus

Who was on the bus?

The district authority of Wels-Land raised the alarm on Thursday evening in order to contain the spread of the contagious disease, as there had already been another case: "On Monday, 16 December 2024, at around seven o'clock in the morning, an unknowingly infected person who had fallen ill with measles in the meantime was on the bus on line 600 from Marchtrenk in the direction of Wels main station - bus terminal, and at around 5.05 pm from Wels main station - bus terminal in the direction of Marchtrenk. Due to the high infectiousness of this disease, it is possible that other people have been infected with the measles virus."